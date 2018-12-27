Woman drowns as she fetches water on Xmas day

0 Shares

By Patson Baraire

A woman in Bushuro village, in Kitumba sub county in Kabale district drowned and died in a pond of water on Xmas day.

Kigezi Regional Police Spokesman Elly Maate identified the deceased as Scovia Habasa aged around 40 years, the wife of Nails Twinamastiko .

It’s reported that Habasa left her home at around 3.00 pm to go and fetch water with a 20liters jerrican and she did not return until today morning when her body was found floating in the water pond.

The body was retrieved by Police and the body was found with no bruises and handed over to relatives for burial and the case was registered as reference No SD 22/26/12/2018 at Kabale Police station for further inquiries .

In another incident, a Boda Boda rider in Buyanja sub county, Rukungiri district hit a 3 year child, daughter of George Gumisiriza of Nyabitete village in Buyanja and killed her on spot . Maate said that the young girl was trying to cross the road from nearby shops to her home on Xmas day at around midday when she was knocked dead.

The accident has been registered as reference TAR 66/2018 at Rukungiri Police Station to facilitate as investigation continue .

Maate has however said that there were no other cases reported in Kigezi Region over the Xmas day.