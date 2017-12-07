Wizkid’s Band Jets In ahead Of Show

If you were are still unsure of Wizkid coming to perform in Uganda this time round, then maybe this latest development will be a reassurance.

The Nigerian superstar’s nine man band crew jetted into the country last evening ahead of the ‘Thursday Night With WizKid ’ show slated for December 7, 2017 at Lugosi cricket Oval. The crew included the star boy’s official spin master, DJ Gabriel, drummers, guitarists and sound check crew. The crew landed at Entebbe Airport at 12:50am, and was welcomed by the Face TV team, together with members of the press. The Starboy will be arriving in the country tomorrow and this will give enough assurance to his fans about his performance on Thursday. It will also give the ‘Daddy Yo’ hitmaker a chance to interact with his fans ahead of the concert. The “Thursday Night Live with Wizkid” show will take place will be hosted by a number of emcees including; Roger Mugisha, MC Kats and Mc Esco. A number of Deejays are lined up to play at the do to keep fans on their feet. It should not be forgotten that there are also a number of local artistes like Sheebah Karungi, Fik Famaica, Beenie Gunter among others. The show is proudly sponsored by Star Times, Quicket, Kampala Serena Hotel, House of DJs, and Galaxy FM, it is powered powered by Face TV Uganda.