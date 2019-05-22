WHY I CHOSE CIVIL MARRIAGE KYAMAGERO

By Jolly Gwari

Kyamagero’s wedding ceremony comes weeks after their traditional wedding ceremony (Kwanjula) in Luwero District. “Omuntu wawansi” married the love of his life, Linda Gloria Ndagire in a civil ceremony by Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB). The bride wore a simple knee-length white wedding dress while Kyamagero looked smart in a blue suit and red tie. Just like at their introduction, the bride went for a more natural makeup look. Today Kyamagero spoke with Red-Pepper about why he chose civil marriage rather than church marriage. Civil marriage helps in cutting down costs that would be spent on paying exorbitant church fees, like decorations, church choir, and others he says. Probably, this money can be used to arrange a reasonable reception with close family members and friends he adds. Another reason is that many people who do church marriage have found that their certificates were not registered by URSB (Uganda Registration Services Bureau), therefore to avoid all that drama, I decided to do it once with civil marriage. However, Kyamagero confirms that he is a Christian, fellow shipping at Pastor Ronnie Walusimbi’s church and Pastor Ronnie was invited later at the reception to bless their marriage. The NTV news anchor Kyamagero also portrayed why he preferred roman costumes “the Romans inspired us with their strength and mantras to conquer” he said. He also told his friends and fans who were asking so many questions why he got married, he alleged that his time had come and that he got the right person “life has patterns, my pattern for that was done” he said.