WE RATHER DIE POOR THAN ACCEPT GAY MONEY

The archbishop of the church of Uganda Stanley Ntagali has said that Africa will rather remain poor than accepting orders and subsequent funding from homosexuals. “The liberal can stay with their money and we stay with our faith. We rather go to heaven poor than going to hell with a lot of money” Ntagali said. Addressing people during the martyr’s day celebration at Namugongo, he confirmed that they cannot accept to move in the same line with liberal churches that accept homosexuality. Notably, he continued saying that the church of Uganda resolved that they will not attend or even send representatives to Lambeth conference of Bishops set for 2020 in Canterbury UK. The church of Uganda resolved that we are not going for Lambeth 2020 and because we can’t move with people we don’t agree with. It is good our brothers in Kenya have joined us”. “The high court of Kenya has also defended the laws and we want to thank them for standing firm. We thank God for that great move” he added. The Global Anglican Future Conference is a series of conservatives of Anglican bishops and leaders, the first was held in Jerusalem in 2008 to address the growing controversy of the divisions in the Anglican Church. Additionally, the above movement had been started after a false gospel that was promoted within the Anglican communion which promoted a variety of sexual preferences and immoral behaviours as a universal human right, a thing they said was not correct. According to the Global Anglican future conference (GAFCON), the Episcopal Church in the US and the Anglican Church of Canada are an evil and disgrace to Anglican identity. Furthermore, The Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Kenya, His Grace Rev. Jackson Ole Sapit has cautioned Christians on homosexuality. In his sermon, Sapit challenged Christians to be on the lookout of the new evil practices being pushed to the Church. Describing the gods as human sexuality, money, and corruption, Sapit said that these gods of the day must be denounced by the true Church of God. “The homosexuals say they want to be ordained in the Church, I don’t know which religious leader will ordain them! We must be committed to the Christian faith, “said Archbishop Sapit.