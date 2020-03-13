Viper’s Tadeus Kitandwe fined over raunchy remarks on FIFA referee

Spread the love

















By Jolly Gwari

Kampala – Uganda Premier League side, Vipers SC’s Director, Tadeus Kitandwe has been fined UGX 500,000 over his remarks against FIFA Referee Shamirah Nabadda.

The Vipers’ boss is to pay the fine within 14 days from the date of this decision. Failure to pay the fine in the stipulated time shall attract a 6-month ban from all FUFA related activities.

Kitandwe took to his social media account (Facebook) to blame Nabadda who ‘wrongfully’ sent off Fahad Bayo in a league game at Wakissha Resource center. He referred to the UPL referee Shamirah Nabadda as a ‘bum-less chic’ in a post which later deleted.

“Referee Shamirah!!!!!!! The b***s chic pulls out a straight red on Vipers top marksman Fahad Bayo in only 33 minutes! The offence? Deliberate handball in opponent’s half…. The only Red Card” Kitandwe said in a post on Facebook.

FIFA Referee Shamirah Nabadda officiates a game in the Uganda Premier League recently. (PHOTO: FIle)

Bayo was handed a direct red card, instead of yellow, when he blocked the ball with his hands in the 35th minute in the Vipers SC’s clash with UPL side Wakiso Giants on Friday, March 6.

Kitandwe was then summoned by the Committee to explain his remarks he posted on Facebook. FUFA Ethics committee gave Kitandwe till the end of March 11 to explain his words as they reminded him of the Federation’s code of conduct.

The code of conduct reads-

“If the nature of the evidence is in form of print, sound bites, or videos, it will be considered acceptance of the charge as guilty and the committee will issue appropriate sanctions and fine as provided for by the code.”