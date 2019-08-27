Vipers displines KCCA 2-0 in Super 8 Tornament finals

By Ayebare Mariam and Agencies

Fahad Bayo netted a brace on his debut as Vipers Sports Club beat KCCA Football Club, 2-0, in the FUFA Super Eight final on Sunday.

It was Bayo who joined from Buildcon headed Abram Ndugwa’s well-calculated freekick moment’s after his earlier attempt had been parried away for a corner by Jamil Malyamungu who was in KCCA’s goal.

At the start of the second half, KCCA coach Mike Mutebi made changes by bringing in Ssekisambu for Sadat Anaku.

The youngster could have earned a penalty for KCCA but their appeal after he was shoved by Asiku was waved. Edward Golola also made some changes by bringing in Allan Kayiwa and Brian Nkuubi for Dan Sserunkuma and the creator of the first goal Abraham Ndugwa.

John Revita put in a second goal that sealed the win. Rahmat Senfuka, who had replaced Frank Tumwesigye towards the end of the first half, found overlapping right-back Paul Willa who whipped a ground cross that Bayo tapped in.