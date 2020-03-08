Vinka heats up Hoima at Tusker Lite Neon Rave party

By Grace Turyatunga

It was a blast in Hoima as Swangz Avenues Vinka the main artist of the night served her fans with an overdose of her hit songs which include chips na ketchup, Malaika, Amaaso which is her collaboration with Winnie Nwangi and many other songs of hers.

Vinka’s fans raved up with Tusker lite at the vibrantly neon- themed rave party which was held at Kolping Hotel Gardens.

Also known as the Man artiste of the night, Vinka put up an epic performance leaving the crowds yearning for more music and her sexy and enticing dance moves.

The revelers were also entertained by Party Pipo, a dance group that hyped up the crowd and kept them on their toes with their unique mesmerizing dance moves.

Aside from the fun games like FIFA, and the neon face paint, the revelers also enjoyed the silent 3D cinema.

Vinka performing yesterday night

Hoima is the sixth town the Tusker Lite Neon Rave party has lit up after Jinja, Mbarara, Fort portal, Mbale, and Gulu.

According to the media, Ms. Cathy Twesigye, the Brand Manager Premium Beers, UBL, said Tusker Lite has staged several rave parties across the country in a bid to give back to their consumers, as well as welcome the new ones to Tusker Lite’s vibrant lifestyle.

“Tusker Lite is reforming the party scenes in Uganda through our neon rave party activations. We are about giving our consumers a bold new perspective to enjoying the nightlife. It is edgy, exciting and in the same spirit looks forward to delivering a sense of discovery with consumers,” she said.