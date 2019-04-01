“Use Wazalendo loans wisely” – Gen. Museveni

????????????????????????????????????



President Yoweri Museveni, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the

Uganda Armed Forces, has urged members of the UPDF’s WAZALENDO Savings

and Cooperative Society, to use their loans wisely by constructing

rentals in their areas and other income generating activities.

“When you borrow money, you should use it for the construction of

rentals near your trading centre and build a personal house when you

are about to retire,” he advised.



Gen. Museveni who is currently on a countrywide tour of Uganda

People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) barracks, to acquaint himself with the

situation in the barracks and the challenges soldiers are facing, was

yesterday addressing Officers and men of the 3rd Division in Moroto

Army barracks in Moroto District, Karamoja Sub-Region.



He also advised spouses of soldiers to engage in income generating

enterprises such as weaving of sweaters, among others. He at this

juncture announced the injection of Shs.100 million into the Savings

and Credit Cooperative Organization (SACCO) of the wives of soldiers

of the 3rd Division.

According to the Chief of Defense Forces (CDF), Gen. David Muhoozi,

UPDF’s WAZALENDO SACCO has 70,000 members who have saved substantial

amount of money. He says the aim of the SACCO is to help soldiers

improve their life and that of their families.

Gen. Museveni used the occasion to remind Officers and men of the 3rd

Division of the principles of a liberation army that include

Patriotism, Pan-Africanism, Socio-Economic Transformation and

Democracy.

“Your work is to ensure prosperity for our people; that families have

income, live in good houses, send children to school, have good health

and easy mode of transport,” he said.

He encouraged Senior Officers of the UPDF to internalize those

principles for effective impact, especially for the prosperity of all

in Uganda.

‘What is the mission of a liberation Army? It is to work for the

prosperity of Uganda. How? By believing that Uganda can protect the

interest of the people. So the mission of UPDF is Patriotism, love

your country, think more of Uganda; don’t think of Teso only but of

Uganda, East Africa and Africa for our prosperity,” he said.

Gen. Museveni pointed out that by insisting on modernization, an area

like Karamoja, is gradually taking a new face where infrastructure is

available prompting the mushrooming of modern buildings like the

hotels that are being constructed by Kampala investor.

“By insisting on modernization and peace, Karamoja is changing. The

population is growing due to the policy of disarmament of 41,000

illegal guns at the hands of the cattle rustlers and that of

immunization. Electricity is available and road infrastructure is in

place. Karamoja will become an industrial zone,” he noted.

Regarding accommodation for soldiers, Maj. Gen. Timothy Sabiti, said

30,000 units are to be constructed by the UPDF’s Building Brigade

starting in July this year.

On health, Gen. Museveni reiterated his call to all soldiers to value

their lives by not living recklessly. He advised them to avoid

alcohol, promiscuity smoking. He pledged to ensure that children of

soldiers receive the necessary education. ENDS