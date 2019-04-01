“Use Wazalendo loans wisely” – Gen. Museveni

President Yoweri Museveni, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the
Uganda Armed Forces, has urged members of the UPDF’s WAZALENDO Savings
and Cooperative Society, to use their loans wisely by constructing
rentals in their areas and other income generating activities.
“When you borrow money, you should use it for the construction of
rentals near your trading centre and build a personal house when you
are about to retire,” he advised.
Gen. Museveni who is currently on a countrywide tour of Uganda
People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) barracks, to acquaint himself with the
situation in the barracks and the challenges soldiers are facing, was
yesterday addressing Officers and men of the 3rd Division in Moroto
Army barracks in Moroto District, Karamoja Sub-Region.
He also advised spouses of soldiers to engage in income generating
enterprises such as weaving of sweaters, among others. He at this
juncture announced the injection of Shs.100 million into the Savings
and Credit Cooperative Organization (SACCO) of the wives of soldiers
of the 3rd Division.
According to the Chief of Defense Forces (CDF), Gen. David Muhoozi,
UPDF’s WAZALENDO SACCO has 70,000 members who have saved substantial
amount of money. He says the aim of the SACCO is to help soldiers
improve their life and that of their families.
Gen. Museveni used the occasion to remind Officers and men of the 3rd
Division of the principles of a liberation army that include
Patriotism, Pan-Africanism, Socio-Economic Transformation and
Democracy.
“Your work is to ensure prosperity for our people; that families have
income, live in good houses, send children to school, have good health
and easy mode of transport,” he said.
He encouraged Senior Officers of the UPDF to internalize those
principles for effective impact, especially for the prosperity of all
in Uganda.
‘What is the mission of a liberation Army? It is to work for the
prosperity of Uganda. How? By believing that Uganda can protect the
interest of the people. So the mission of UPDF is Patriotism, love
your country, think more of Uganda; don’t think of Teso only but of
Uganda, East Africa and Africa for our prosperity,” he said.
Gen. Museveni pointed out that by insisting on modernization, an area
like Karamoja, is gradually taking a new face where infrastructure is
available prompting the mushrooming of modern buildings like the
hotels that are being constructed by Kampala investor.
“By insisting on modernization and peace, Karamoja is changing. The
population is growing due to the policy of disarmament of 41,000
illegal guns at the hands of the cattle rustlers and that of
immunization. Electricity is available and road infrastructure is in
place. Karamoja will become an industrial zone,” he noted.
Regarding accommodation for soldiers, Maj. Gen. Timothy Sabiti, said
30,000 units are to be constructed by the UPDF’s Building Brigade
starting in July this year.
On health, Gen. Museveni reiterated his call to all soldiers to value
their lives by not living recklessly. He advised them to avoid
alcohol, promiscuity smoking. He pledged to ensure that children of
soldiers receive the necessary education. ENDS