URA to auction Ugandan vehicles stuck at Mombasa

In a public notice released by Dicksons Kateshumbwa, the commissioner in charge customs at URA, the tax body says for several years, a number of used motor vehicles have been abandoned at Mombasa but noted they will now auction them.

“Pursuant to sections 34(1), 4 and 42(1) of the East African Community Customs Management Act 2004, the commissioner informs the general public that these motor vehicles shall be disposed of by way of public auction, “the notice reads in part.

According to URA, only Ugandan citizens will be eligible to participate in the auction process whose online and onsite viewing started on June 10 and will end on June 14.

Bidding online is set to be done between June 17 to 21 whereas terms and conditions of sale,user guide and auction can be viewed on singlewindow.go.ug/auction.

Government last year banned the importation of vehicles that are older than 15 years from the date of their manufacture and the ban took effect in October 2018 after Parliament passed the Traffic and Road Safety (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

Government also introduced an environmental fee on vehicles which are five years old but do not exceed eight years from the date of manufacture excluding goods vehicles and this is expected to be 35 percent of the price quoted by a seller including all other charges as deemed by the seller.

A 50 percent fee will be charged on vehicles which are more than eight years old or more from the date of manufacture whereas vehicles that are five years or more old but are designed to carry goods will pay 20 percent of the price quoted by the seller as an environmental fee.