UPDF Train In UN Peace Keeping and Humanitarian Mine Action

The Uganda and India military ties have been strengthened further in a joint training exercise code named AFINDEX [ Africa India field training exercise] which took place from 18th – 28 March 2019 at Aundh military Station headed by the College of military Engineering Pune India.

The exercise saw many African countries take part in this year’s international field exercise which dwelt mainly on UN peace keeping and Humanitarian mine action [HMA].

In his remarks, at the closure of the exercise, the chief of the Army staff [COAS] in the Indian Army Gen. Bipin Rawat, who is an equvalent of the Chief of Defence Forces said that India Africa-relations are based on developmental partnership of common strategic interests to develop mental initiatives that form the cornerstone to build institutional and human capital.

The Gen went ahead to say that India was committed to economic and military cooperation which enables the transfer of knowledge and skills from India to support African countries to acquire the latest military tactics and hardware aimed at Building capacity to deal with any military emergencies.

Speaking at the same function, the commanding officer Tiger Division Maj Gen. Sanjeev Sharma thanked all African countries that had sent in participants saying their contribution was a sign of true commitment in the highest tradition of International military cooperation.

He further pledged that India will continue to conduct such exercises where all are to benefit in terms of military knowledge and skills more especially in military Engineering.

This year’s AFINDEX 2019 was centered on UN Peace Keeping and Humanitarian Mine Action conducted by the College of Military Engineering at Pune India.

African countries that participated include: Egypt, Botswana, Kenya, Mozambique, Tanzania, Zambia, Senegal, South Africa, South Sudan among others.

Participants were awarded with medals and certificates.

Uganda team was headed by Lt Col David Okumu Mungua.

The colourful closing function was also attended by Brig. Charles Byaruhanga who was the Chief exercise observer, Brig Victor Twesigye the Uganda Military Attaché to India and Col Fred Twinamatsiko