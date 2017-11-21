UPDF Deploys Doctors To Civilian Hospitals

20th November 2017

PRESS STATEMENT

The UPDF Doctors are already deployed in the field to support current efforts to save lives following the industrial action by medical workers.

The Army is putting at the disposal of the wanainchi some of its highly qualified doctors that have been instrumental in saving lives of soldiers and civilians in the many operational areas. This deployment is being coordinated by Col Dr Stephen Kusasira (pictured above), the UPDF Director of Medical Services who holds an MBCHB and Master of Medicine in Obstetrics and Gynaecology from Makerere University.

The team is already at both Kiruddu and Kawempe hospitals providing both emergency and specialized services. Some of the medical officers deployed include; Dr Ronald Oboth, Dr Gideon Nuwagira and Dr Patrick Otim among others. The insinuations that these officers are not qualified are unfortunate to say the least. UPDF will not be deterred from its historical duty to serve the people.

The UPDF health units totalling more than 109 will as usual continue to provide health support to the people in those areas. This is what a revolutionary force can best offer on top of peace and security.

RICHARD KAREMIRE psc, fwc

Brig Defence Spokesperson