UGX 2bn for DHOs Availed

By John Okware

District Health Officers will get a salary enhancement after the

Ministry of Health budgeted for shs 2 billions in the coming budget.

This was revealed by Dr Diana Atwiine, the Permanent Secretary

Ministry of health at Imperial Golf View Hotel, Entebbe at a two day

retreat for District Health Officers on wednesday and thursday.

Dr Atwine urged the district officers to work as a team with shared goals to propel the health sector.

“The question is, how can we ensure that every drug, salary and bill

translates into better health care? The answer is in responsible

officers monitoring the human and other resources within their

districts and health facilities to ensure maximum utilization and

accountability” she remarked.

Emmanuel Aine, Public Relations Officer Ministry of health said discussions with relevant ministries have already yielded results and the DHOs will soon smile to the bank.

Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, Minister of Health addressed the officers and urged them to enhance performance as pillars of health delivery in their districts.

