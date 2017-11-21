Uganda’s Consultancy Firm Wins Multi-Billion Deals In DR Congo

Tim Tech Consults is a Ugandan first class hi-tech company based in Kira Municipality, Wakiso district has won a staggering multi-billion supply deal in Democratic Republic of Congo, this website has exclusively learnt.

According to our reliable sources, Tim Tech Consults’ bosses signed the deal worth $12m (shs43, 810,010,587) last week (Friday) in Kinshasa, DRC’s capital.

The sources, say they could not divulge the Kinshasa based private firm it entered contract with, citing some clause in the contract agreement that prevent revelation of some classified details.

“A two year contract signed in DRC capital -Kinshasa was seen as renewed commitment by Tim Tech Consulting to international business,” sources who preferred not to be named told this website at the weekend.

Last year, the company announced she had suspended its dealings internationally due to increased local demands yet it had petite resource envelope to fulfill demands of both local and international markets.

It later embarked on serving the local markets, receiving incredible response and business deals.

Tim Tech Consults is a hi-tech company deals in technological advancement with a proven history in general supplies within the region.

Mr. Timothy Musasizi Karubanga, the company director and Ms. Umutesi Tracy, the marketing executive who both signed the deal in Kinshasa last week could not be reached for comments by press time.

It’s is still unclear why the duo secretly travelled, but watch these pages for updates.

More about Tim Tech Consulting

They are an independent and an international software engineering company spread around the globe. They have international headquarters in Chicago, United States.

“Servicing customer with seriousness has always kept either party in touch thus meeting timely expectation,” source added.

Tim Tech Consults is also a premium product research & development company.

It has passionate team who create beautiful, turnkey software and mobile applications to meet the digital times