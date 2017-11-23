Ugandan Nurse Dies Waiting On Govt Pledge Money

Juderine Kasingye, an enrolled nurse whose fundraising drive for a kidney transplant has been a subject for social media #SaveJuderine campaign for the last year has today passed away.

Kasingye was 27-year old. She was stricken by kidney disease and she could not find the money for treatment. She could not even find a local hospital that could treat her disease.

So she did what she could afford, reach out to family and friends for help. Many did and told their colleagues to also chip in and help. Soon her fundraising drive was a trending topic on social media as strangers all pulled together to raise enough funds to enable her get to India where a transplant operation was to be carried out.

At one time she believed she had a breakthrough. The Ministry of Finance approved a contribution of 76M towards her medication. This money would have enabled her have the operation. But it never came through.

Muhereza Kyamutetera who was involved in the fundraising drive for Kasingye said; ‘After over 3 months waiting, the money was (reportedly) wired to Ibanda District local government account at the end of October. She died before getting it.’

‘My heart bleeds for this country’s mothers, fathers, wives, husbands etc who have to helplessly see their loved ones waste away. I know that pain. Today was Juderine. Tomorrow it could be you or me or even you Mr/Miss Minister. Juderine; May you rest in peace. May your death be not in vain.’

Kyamutetera posted his message on facebook and the post quickly became viral.

He raises the condition of another Ugandan, a police cadet who is stricken with kidney disease and wasting away as he fails to raise enough money for treatment.

‘As we plan to bury and possibly forget Juderine, another young man 28-year old ASP Rashid Semugenyi who was serving his country in Mitooma district is battling for his life at Kiruddu Hospital. He too needs a kidney transplant in India.