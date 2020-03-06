Ugandan Army Hunts for Assailants who attacked Detach

By Vincent Biruga

The Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) has launched a manhunt for remnants of the assailants who assaulted an army detach leaving three soldiers dead.



The army Spokesman Brig. Richard Karemire said in a tweet this afternoon that investigations were also underway to establish their motive.



Thugs attack Ugandan Army Detach, kill three soldiers “A gang of criminals armed with machetes, bows, and arrows this morning made a suicidal attack on a UPDF detachment in Zombo Town Council this morning.

Three Soldiers died in the attack and a number of attackers were also killed. Security forces working with the local leaders and wanainchi are currently hunting for those assailants who escaped as investigations continue to establish the motive behind this heinous crime.”



Last night, a group of unknown men armed with bows, arrows, pangas, and axes attacked Zombo UPDF barracks in Zombo Town Council in North-Western Uganda.



The attackers set several huts of the soldiers on fire before chopping two arms of one soldier off.



Sources tell Red Pepper Digital that as the exchange of fire intensified between government forces and the attackers, three of their men were killed on the spot while others ran towards Ajere hill western part of Zombo.



“As I write, already military aircraft is bombing the village near Ajere hill where it’s believed the assailants are hiding,” a villager who preferred anonymity told this reporter.



An hour ago, a stranger who seems to be part of the gunmen at large was arrested by the community in Padeya sub-county while two were also picked from Konga Health Centre III, where they had gone to seek treatment.



“Truth be told, the situation in Zombo District is tense right now as people are seen running up and down,” the villager says.



He adds that he was also informed that the people living around Ajere hill were told to leave that area for now.