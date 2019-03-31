Uganda Wins 43rd IAAF World Cross Country

Uganda Is Proud Of You, President Yoweri Museveni has joined thousands

of people to Congratulate Uganda’s distance runners who have surprised

the World’s power house in the 2019 World Cross Country Championships

in Aarhus, Denmark.

The 43rd edition of the IAAF World Cross Country Championships kicks

off in Aarhus, Denmark with a total of 582 elite athletes from 67

countries are in for the event.

Kenyans tweeted, Next is the Senior Men IAAF World Cross Country

Championships and we know Kamworor and Kipruto will win.



Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei bags Gold, and Kiplimo takes home silver

sending wild cheers among Ugandans across the grobe.



President Yoweri Museveni Congratulated country men.

“Congratulations Joshua Cheptegei upon winning Gold medal at the

2019 World Cross Country Championships in Ahus, Denmark today.

I also

congratulate Jacob Kiplimo who came second in the same race. Uganda is

proud of you”.

The Minister of Educationand Sports, Janet Museveni whose docket

supports sports said,

“Congratulations our athletic champions, Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob

Kiplimo, upon winning the IAAF Senior World Cross-Country Championship

in Aarhus, Denmark. In this race, Uganda registered a 1-2 finish. We

are so proud of you!! May God continuously bless your efforts”.

Joshua Cheptegei becomes the first Ugandan to win the IAAF World Cross

Country Championship

In Kenya, Congratulations to Kenya’s Beatrice Chebet for winning Gold

in the women’s race 2019 World Cross Country Championships in.

Ethiopia’s Tariku and Gebreselama winning Silver and Bronze

respectively. Chebet handed the gold medal after a video review.