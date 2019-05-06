Uganda Shines At Indaba 2019 Africa’s Largest Marketing Event

By Daniella Mugisha

Uganda put up a lot of work into its exhibition stall at Indaba 2019 to ensure it captures all elements of tourism especially wildlife, cultural heritage and interaction with visitors. This made Uganda win gold in the category of Southern Africa Community and Africa.

Lilly Ajarova, the UTB Chief Executive Officer says the latest win shows that Uganda is now positioning itself to take its rightful place as a leading tourist destination in Africa and the world.

“We put a lot of work into our exhibition stall to ensure that it captures all elements of tourism in our country; that is wildlife and cultural heritage, whilst also ensuring that the spacing would enable close interaction with our visitors,” she explained.

“We are elated to have won gold as the best exhibitor at this year’s Indaba fair. This is true testament to Uganda’s immense natural endowment and also shows that the world is appreciating our tourism potential. This therefore calls for concerted efforts to market our country to the world because we offer the most complete tourist experience.”

Uganda’s stands have always had increased activity at many of the global expos in which it takes part and received accolades for its creative showcase and engagement.

Indaba 2019 has already broken records, with 1 023 exhibitors, of which 257 are from the continent, representing 19 African countries, more than we had in 2018. They are showcasing the best of what Africa has to offer to 1 828 approved buyers from 88 countries.

Indaba Expo is the largest tourism and travel expo in Africa. The event aims at promoting South Africaâ€™s best tourism destination and agencies worldwide. The event aims at establishing networks and provides opportunities for travel agencies to expand their businesses globally.

Categories include Provincial Authorities , Southern African Development Community and Africa, Outdoor, Tour Operator, Accommodation , Tourism Marketing Organisation and Transport.

Africa’s Travel Indaba is one of the largest tourism marketing events on the African calendar and one of the top three ‘must visit’ events of its kind on the global calendar.

