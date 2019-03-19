UG Artistes In Scare Over Changes In UK VISA Issuing

0 Shares

The current wave of attempts by the United Kingdom to exit from the European Union, which is popularly known a Brexit has sparked off problems for several people. Our sources reveal currently, the modalities for processing a United Kingdom visa at the UK VISA consular have changed and several people have been affected already. Just recently, popular Ugandan singers Manisul Semanda aka King Saha and Shafique Walukagga aka Fic Fameica almost failed to get UK VISAs, yet they are slated to perform at a music gig dubbed ‘Hit After Hit’ in London. They will be travelling five days to the show alongside Swangz Avenue’s Vinka and Winnie Nwagi, who got their Visas without hustle. The show is slated to take place on Saturday March 30th, at Royal Regency Hall along High Street, North Manor Park in London. However, sources reveal that the reason why Saha and Fameica had failed to secure VISAs is that there are changes that are currently being implemented at the UK VISA consular in South Africa because of Brexit. But we have learnt that after following the new rules and procedures of applying for VISA, Fameica and Saha finally secured them and will be travelling with the rest of the team next week. But apart from Saha and Fameica, another artiste who fell victims to these new changes is Zimbabwean star Winky D, who was denied a UK VISA yet he had to perform at a gig in London.