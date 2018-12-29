UEDCL Staff Killed As He Tries To Remove Rotten Pole

26 Shares

By Patson Baraire

The Police in Kanungu District are investigating circumstances under which a Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL) was hit by an electricity pole and died.

The incident took place Dec 27th 2018, in Nyakabungo trading Center in Rugyeyo sub county in Kanungu.

Kigezi Regional Police Spokesman Elly Maate has confirmed the incident and identified the victim as Ivan Mbabazi who was attached to UEDCL Kanungu District branch as a causal labourer.

Maate said that the deceased together with others were trying to replace a rotten electric pole at Nyakabungo when the pole he had climbed to remove electric wires gave way , fell off and it him on the chest injuring him seriously. He was rushed to Katate Health Center 1V in Kanungu Town where the medical staff on duty declared him dead on arrival. The deceased hailed from Nyakashure village in Nyakinoni sub county and the body was handed over to the relatives for burial which takes place today.

A resident in Nyakashure who asked not to be named said that the family of the late Ivan Mbabazi was crestfallen on learning about his untimely death saying that his father only remembered as Dongo who also worked for the denfuct Uganda Electricity Board (UEB), also fell from an electric Pole and died 20 years ago.

Maate said that the incident has been registered as reference number CRB 966/2018 at Kanungu Police Station to facilitate investigation if there was any foul play in the incident.