UCU Students Scoop Awards At East Africa Film Festival

Uganda Christian University mass communication students have won awards at the East African Student Film festival (EASFF) that took at Daystar University in Nairobi.

John Cliff Wamala and Arite Yasmine won the Best Director Non- Fiction Film and Best feature film respectively. Their production depicted the life of Batwa people of south western Uganda, iron smith work in Katwe, a Kampala suburb and Akampene, a punishment island on Lake Bunyonyi.

Four other UCU students were nominated for the medals which further attests to the quality of their productions. They are; Joel Kwizera, Tracy Kirabo, Henry Matovu and Timothy Hashasha who were nominated for the best lead actor male, best lead actress female, best writer screenplay and best graphics designer respectively.

Other UCU students who participated in the festival are; Thembo Jisleay Jordan, Chris Buliime Warren, Yonah Ahabwe, Catherine Namungoma, Mercy Agenerwot, Joshua Mitala, Bageire Brenda Yvonne, Diana Akurut, Joan Kansiime and Shaphira Nahabwe. They presented 13 projects which included 11 documentaries and two films in the film festival that ran between November 5th – 11th, 2017.

-ucu.ac.ug