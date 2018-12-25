UCC Suspends “KOONA” On Spark Tv Over MP Kato Lubwam’s Fighting

23 Shares

An MP whose morals and patience were tested on live TV program over a simple criticism has led to suspension of a popular musical show in Uganda. The legislator representing Rubaga South in Kampala City, Kato Lubwama exhibited his side of life that solves a simple criticism with manhandling.



Godfrey Mutabazi, the Executive Director of Uganda Communication Commission says this is BREACH OF THE MINIMUM BROADCASTING STANDARDS.

During the program “KOONA” that was aired on Friday 21st December 2018, and hosted by Mr Miles Rwamiti, Spark Television relayed live broadcasts of content that was contrary to the minimum broadcasting standards.

UCC suspends Spark TV’s ‘Koona’ programme, producer and presenter Miles Rwamiti after Rubaga South MP Kato Lubwama slapped Andrew Mukasa Bajjo, an events promoter, on air.

On Dec 21st 2018, Spark Tv a sister station of NTV Uganda aired a program ‘Koona’, where we noticed total breach of the Minimum Broadcasting Standards,breach of it’s licence terms and conditions and the law.The Program,’Koona’, producer and presenter of this show have henceforth been suspended Immediately.

UCC has asked Spark Tv to show cause why they should not be suspended after breach of its license terms and conditions according to laws of Uganda government.

Meanwhile , Kato Lubwama, a shadow Minister in Parliament has not been punished according to the laws of Uganda.

NRM and FDC supporters seemed to agree with him because they are competing with Bobi Wine whose name was mentioned before the fight.