UBOS Gets New Boss

By Ronald Musinguzi

Dr Chris Mukiza has been sworn in as the 3rd Executive Director of Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS).

He has replaced Ben Paul Mungyereza who resigned to head the African

Development Bank as manager capacity building in statistics department.

Dr Mukiza was appointed in accordance with part IV , section

(7) of the Uganda Bureau of Standards Act, and started work on April 1 2019.

The new UBOS Executive Director, Dr. Chris Mukiza taking on the mantle to head the great Statistical office from Mrs. Imelda Atai Musana who was the acting Executive Director.

Some had hoped that the acting Executive Director Mrs Imelda Atai Musana would be confirmed but that wasn’t the case.

Mungyereza has been at the helm of UBOS since

November 2012, having replaced Male Mukasa.