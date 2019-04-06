UBOS Gets New Boss

By Ronald Musinguzi
Dr Chris Mukiza has been sworn in as the 3rd Executive Director of Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS).
He has replaced Ben Paul Mungyereza who resigned to head the African
Development Bank as manager capacity building in statistics department.
Dr Mukiza was appointed in accordance with part IV , section
(7) of the Uganda Bureau of Standards Act, and started work on April 1 2019.
Some had hoped that the acting Executive Director Mrs Imelda Atai Musana would be confirmed but that wasn’t the case.
Mungyereza has been at the helm of UBOS since
November 2012, having replaced Male Mukasa.
Facebook Comments