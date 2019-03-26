UBD 127D Toyota Wish Recovered in Pakwach Gunfire

Police has recovered a car in Pakwach district after exchanging gun fire with the thieves.

Afande Frank Muzoora, Pakwach District Police Commander says a toyota wish registration number UBD 127D was recovered and is parked at the district police station.

“We were alerted about the missing car, after spotting it in my area we persued the thieves not knowing they were armed. Trying to stop them led to firing at us and we responded”.

The Stolen car recovered in Pakwach was enroute to Democratic Republic of Congo.