UBC BOARD: Maj Chris Magezi Man To Watch

By Ali Mujuni

Lt Gen Muhoozi Keinerugaba Congratulated Maj Christopher Oballa Magezi upon being appointed to the Board of Directors at Uganda Broadcasting Corporation Television.

Later , Ofwoono Opondo, Goveernment Spokesman confirmed the appoints by Cabinet.

The approved members are Mr. James Rwehabura Tumusiimwe (Chairperson) Ms. Hadijja Nassanga Miiro (Member) Mr. Mike Okua (Member)

Others Mr. Richard Barungi (Member) Ms. Tezira Jamwa (Member), Maj. Christopher Oballa Magezi (Member), Ms. Sarah Namumbya(Member), Mr. Winston Agaba(Member).

Frank Tumwebaze, the Minister of Information is doing his best to revive Uganda’s State Broadcaster after many years of mismanagement.

Tumwebaze has been scouting for the best media personalities to help improve ratings in sea of competition that involves local and international televisions.

The appointment of Maj Christopher Magezi was welcomed by journalists across the board who deal with him as spokesman of Special Forces Command an elite unit that protects the President and key government installations.

“I want to congratulate comrades Chris Magezi, Hussein Kashillingi and Lillian Aber for being appointed by Cabinet members of the board for Uganda Broadcasting Corporation and Uganda Post Limited. The youth are indeed taking their rightful place at the head of the nation”, Gen Muhoozi said in a statement.