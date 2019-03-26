Trump hints at payback for ‘evil’ enemies over Mueller report

Source BBC

President Donald Trump says his enemies who did “evil” and “treasonous

things” will be under scrutiny after he was absolved of colluding with

Russia.

Speaking in the Oval Office, he said no other president should have to

be investigated over “a false narrative”.

He spoke a day after the attorney general released a summary of

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s completed report.

It clears Mr Trump of conspiring with Russia with steal the US 2016 election.

But the long-awaited report stops short of exonerating Mr Trump of

obstruction of justice.

US Attorney General William Barr ruled there was no evidence requiring

prosecution on the obstruction issue.

What did President Trump say?

Mr Trump was hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the

White House on Monday when a reporter asked him about the outcome of

the Mueller report.

“There’s a lot of people out there that have done some very, very evil

things, very bad things,” Mr Trump said, “I would say treasonous

things, against our country.”

“And hopefully people that have done such harm to our country, we’ve

gone through a period of really bad things happening.

“Those people will certainly be looked at, I’ve been looking at them

for a long time.

“And I’m saying, ‘why haven’t they been looked at?’ They lied to

Congress – many of them, you know who they are – they’ve’ done so many

evil things.”

Mr Trump did not name the alleged culprits.

He added: “It was a false narrative, it was terrible thing, we can

never let this happen to another president again, I can tell you that.

I say it very strongly.”

Key lines from the summary – and what they really mean

All you need to know about Trump and Russia

The Trump-Russia saga in 350 words

Is President Trump in the clear?

In his four-page summary released on Sunday, Trump-appointed Attorney

General William Barr wrote: “The special counsel did not find that any

US person or Trump campaign official conspired or knowingly

co-ordinated with Russia.”

But on the issue of whether justice was obstructed, Mr Mueller’s

report says: “While this report does not conclude that the president

committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”

Mr Trump still faces about a dozen other investigations.

These include a federal inquiry in New York into possible election law

violations by the Trump campaign and his businesses, and possible

misconduct by the Trump inaugural committee.

Congress is also continuing its own inquiries, mostly in the

Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.