Trump hints at payback for ‘evil’ enemies over Mueller report

Source BBC
President Donald Trump says his enemies who did “evil” and “treasonous
things” will be under scrutiny after he was absolved of colluding with
Russia.
Speaking in the Oval Office, he said no other president should have to
be investigated over “a false narrative”.
He spoke a day after the attorney general released a summary of
Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s completed report.
It clears Mr Trump of conspiring with Russia with steal the US 2016 election.
But the long-awaited report stops short of exonerating Mr Trump of
obstruction of justice.
US Attorney General William Barr ruled there was no evidence requiring
prosecution on the obstruction issue.
What did President Trump say?
Mr Trump was hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the
White House on Monday when a reporter asked him about the outcome of
the Mueller report.
“There’s a lot of people out there that have done some very, very evil
things, very bad things,” Mr Trump said, “I would say treasonous
things, against our country.”
“And hopefully people that have done such harm to our country, we’ve
gone through a period of really bad things happening.
“Those people will certainly be looked at, I’ve been looking at them
for a long time.
“And I’m saying, ‘why haven’t they been looked at?’ They lied to
Congress – many of them, you know who they are – they’ve’ done so many
evil things.”
Mr Trump did not name the alleged culprits.
He added: “It was a false narrative, it was terrible thing, we can
never let this happen to another president again, I can tell you that.
I say it very strongly.”
Is President Trump in the clear?
In his four-page summary released on Sunday, Trump-appointed Attorney
General William Barr wrote: “The special counsel did not find that any
US person or Trump campaign official conspired or knowingly
co-ordinated with Russia.”
But on the issue of whether justice was obstructed, Mr Mueller’s
report says: “While this report does not conclude that the president
committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”
Mr Trump still faces about a dozen other investigations.
These include a federal inquiry in New York into possible election law
violations by the Trump campaign and his businesses, and possible
misconduct by the Trump inaugural committee.
Congress is also continuing its own inquiries, mostly in the
Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.