Trap Kid crowned winner of the MTN Pulse Rap battles

By Jolly Gwari

Kampala – Kalibala Peter (Trap Kid) wins inaugural edition and walks away with UGX15milion cash prize. Trap Kid squashed off stiff competition to emerge as the inaugural winner of the MTN Pulse Rap battles.

This mega-deal includes a one-year recording deal, MTN Pulse ambassador title as well as a chance to have his music uploaded to Tidal.

Do you know what it means your music uploaded to Tidal? Tidal is a global music streaming app that is available to MTN customers and is owned by renowned American rapper, Jay-Z.

Tamusa Disan aka Gibbon MC was the first runner up while Timothy Bauma, aka The Homie was the second runner up winning shs7, 000,000 and shs5, 000,000 respectively.

#PulseRapBattles finale is on this Sunday and TRAP KID is in the race to win up to UGX 70Million. Did you vote for him? #MTNPulse #NoFear pic.twitter.com/gyxL1CRuwc — MTN Uganda (@mtnug) March 6, 2020

Notably, the rap competition is one of the giant telecom company’s efforts to provide a platform for rappers to express themselves as they develop their talent. MTN has been at the forefront of supporting this music genre in Uganda which has now grown in popularity from just being loved in high schools and karaoke to being one of the most loved genres in Uganda.

The competitions were sponsored by Uganda’s leading telecom company and organized by KUNTA productions. Seeing unknown young talented rappers taking part, showcasing their talents and getting recognized is what the MTN Pulse Rap Battles aim for.

“We have a lot of talented youths in the country, but they usually just lack a platform to showcase their talent. The MTN Pulse Rap Battles therefore sought to inspire youth to develop their music talents as a future source of livelihood but also offer the rap community a sustained opportunity to express their talent,” said Martin Sebuliba, MTN Uganda Senior Manager Brand and Communications.

The 13-episode televised show was set in a battle format in various settings like cages, streets, forests and more in the presence of renowned judges, a super hyped host and the participation of the general public especially through digital.

The grand rap competition saw contestants face off in various categories such as; Pass on the Mic: A beat was dropped in a cypher set up and each rapper was to freestyle without losing the beat and passes on the mic after the given time period. Contestants were subjected to physical activity while rapping out. Speed test: Contestants were rewarded for speed and articulation. Spoken word: Contestants were challenged to write and perform the spoken word.

The competitions started in September 2019 and have been running for 6 months before the grand finale on Sunday, 8th March 2020 when the winners were announced.

MTN Uganda has been at the forefront of developing this music genre that has since grown from being only popular in High School and Karaoke to become one of the most loved music genres today led by the decent of Lugaflow, a type of music that accounts for almost 90% of urban music played today.

The other interventions the telecom giant has undertaken to develop this music genre is the support of the MTN HipHop awards now in its 4th year, to celebrate the contribution of individuals and organizations to this industry while awarding leading rappers.