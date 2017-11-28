Top Chinese general under investigation for corruption hangs himself

A top Chinese general hanged himself after coming under investigation for corruption charges, China’s state-run news agency Xinhua reported Tuesday.

General Zhang Yang, the former head of the Chinese military’s political work department, was found dead at his home on November 23, the news agency said.

Military investigators had launched an investigation into Zhang’s ties to two former Central Military Commission vice chairmen — Guo Boxiong and Xu Caihou — who fell prey to President Xi Jinping’s massive anti-corruption campaign.

Xinhua said investigators found Zhang had seriously violated party discipline and broke the law by allegedly giving and accepting bribes as well as possessing a huge amount of money, the sources of which he could not account for.

He was allowed to stay at home during the early stages of the investigation, the report said.