THUG BREAK-IN CHEAP GENERAL HARDWARE AND KILLED TWO PEOPLE

Five armed robbers have attacked Cheap General hardware in Nasana, and killed three people on sport and took with Shs 200 million. Notably, thugs arrived on motorbikes and shot the manager on spot and went ahead shooting randomly more five people, leaving many badly injured. However, the manager is not yet identified. The robbers escaped on their bikes with huge sums of money and none of them has been captured even up to now. It is said that police responded after one hour yet it is forty meters away from the scene. The Kampala Metropolitan spokesman Patrick Onyango confirmed the attack and said that they have dispatch police detectives follow up the matter.