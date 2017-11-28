Thousands gather for Uhuru, Ruto inauguration

Tens of thousands of Kenyans have poured into the Kasarani Sports Stadium in Nairobi to witness the swearing in of President Uhuru Kenyatta for his second and final five-year term.

President Kenyatta, and his deputy William Ruto, will take the oath of office at the 60,000-seater stadium administered by the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Amadi before Chief Justice David Maraga.

The President will then sign the oath of allegiance, and the oath of due execution of office before the CJ also appends his signature and thereafter hand them to the head of State, with the deputy going through the same process.

The ceremony will not have a handover of the instruments of power and the Constitution, which happens when a new president is taking over.

The President will then be honoured with a 21-gun salute by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to welcome its commander-in-chief.

After taking the oath of office, President Kenyatta will give his inaugural second term speech, which by all indications will be geared towards an economic transformation plan and a concerted effort to heal a nation deeply divided by a protracted political dispute.