THERE IS NO MAFIA IN GOVERNMENT: MP RUGUNDA

By Jolly Gwari and Agencies

Uganda’s Prime Minister, Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda has dismissed the existence of mafia within the National Resistance Movement (NRM) regime, describing the allegations as mere talk. “I have seen this in the media.

However, I am not aware of the existence of any mafia group in the government of Uganda,” Rugunda said. While addressing the media on Monday Anite told the Country that her life was under a threat at hands of Mafias whom she said are well placed in government.

The minister further noted that the so-called Mafias are determined to eliminate her following her appeal to have government-owned Uganda Telecom Limited (UTL) audited. “The plan by the mafias is to take Anite out of the picture, I might die but history will judge them.

You know the mafias; they are the ones who have been blocking the audit. Do not live in denial,” Anite said. Rugunda made the remarks during yesterday’s plenary sitting in response to a question by Elijah Okupa (Kasilo County) to respond to reports by a cabinet member, Evelyn Anite, State Minister for Investment and Privatization, who alleged that there is mafia in government seeking to kill her for her role of an audit into the Uganda Telecom Limited (UTL).