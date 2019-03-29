The Rugby Cranes 7s team ready for the Hong Kong Sevens



For the past few months, the Guinness sponsored Rugby Cranes 7s team

has been intensely training with the new strength and conditioning

coach from the Kenya side, Geofrey Kimani a head of the 2019 HSBC

World Rugby Sevens Series qualifiers that are slated for April 5, 2019

– April 7, 2019 in Hong Kong.





“We have been training hard and the boys are now ready for the Hong

Kong sevens. We are hopeful that we shall emerge victors,” Onyango

Tolbert, Cranes 7s Team Coach said. “We are however very grateful to

our sponsors like Guinness who have stuck by our side to this very

day,” he added.





The boys are expected to set off on Sunday March 31, 2019 ahead of

their first games with German, and Chile on the opening day of the

qualifiers and a game with Cook Islands on April 6, 2019.



The team Captain will be Michael Wokorach, and be deputized by Philip

Wokorach. “We are going to do our very best and we shall not

disappoint our fans, we thank everyone that has supported us this

far,” Michael Wokorach the Team Captain said.



The Hong Kong 7s is arguably the most valued leg of the World Rugby

Sevens series circuit. It’s the seventh tournament on the sevens’

series 2018-2019 calendar, which acts as the principal route for

qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.



The Cranes 7s team;

• Pius Ogena

• Desire Ayera

• Michael Wokorach

• Isaac Massa

• Ian Munyani

• Philip Wokorach

• Byron Oketayot

• Paul Masendi

• Aron Ofoirwoth

• Adrian Kasito

• Kisiga Timothy

• Joseph Aredo