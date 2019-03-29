The Rugby Cranes 7s team ready for the Hong Kong Sevens

For the past few months, the Guinness sponsored Rugby Cranes 7s team
has been intensely training with the new strength and conditioning
coach from the Kenya side, Geofrey Kimani a head of the 2019 HSBC
World Rugby Sevens Series qualifiers that are slated for April 5, 2019
– April 7, 2019 in Hong Kong.
“We have been training hard and the boys are now ready for the Hong
Kong sevens. We are hopeful that we shall emerge victors,” Onyango
Tolbert, Cranes 7s Team Coach said. “We are however very grateful to
our sponsors like Guinness who have stuck by our side to this very
day,” he added.
The boys are expected to set off on Sunday March 31, 2019 ahead of
their first games with German, and Chile on the opening day of the
qualifiers and a game with Cook Islands on April 6, 2019.
The team Captain will be Michael Wokorach, and be deputized by Philip
Wokorach. “We are going to do our very best and we shall not
disappoint our fans, we thank everyone that has supported us this
far,” Michael Wokorach the Team Captain said.
The Hong Kong 7s is arguably the most valued leg of the World Rugby
Sevens series circuit. It’s the seventh tournament on the sevens’
series 2018-2019 calendar, which acts as the principal route for
qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
The Cranes 7s team;
• Pius Ogena
• Desire Ayera
• Michael Wokorach
• Isaac Massa
• Ian Munyani
• Philip Wokorach
• Byron Oketayot
• Paul Masendi
• Aron Ofoirwoth
• Adrian Kasito
• Kisiga Timothy
• Joseph Aredo