By Jolly Gwari

Abenakyo broke all records when she made it to the top five of the Miss World Beauty Pageant. The 22-year-old beauty also managed to bring home the first-ever Miss World Africa crown. Queen Abenakyo has been a darling Miss Uganda after representing the country well in last year’s Miss World Beauty Pageant in China. Quinn’s victory has instantly turned her into an advocate for societal service. The title came with the huge cost of moral responsibility whereby she maintained a respectable personality and character till today. Such an example has encouraged and inspired many young girls to build confidence in them. Her appeal has transcended a stretch of groups, from age to cultural and social status, among others. However, with all her good deeds in her reign, today, the Miss Uganda franchise has launched the search for the next Miss Uganda 2019 as Quin Abenakyo’s reign comes to an end.

Miss Uganda with the President

According to the Miss Uganda franchise CEO, Brenda Nanyonjo, this year’s grand finale will happen on 27the July instead of August like the norm has always been. She later informed those interested in participating to pick their registration forms from Talent Africa offices, Sheraton Hotel and Miss Uganda Offices in Kampala. Registration is free of charge and finalists will be in the boot camp as early on 6th July. Just like last year, the Boss lady Zari Hassan has been allocated to be part of the judging panel and one of the patrons. Brenda said that contestants must be between the age of 18 and 26, not married nor have any children and Ugandans by nationality with at least an Advanced level of education certificate (UACE) or its equivalent. Brenda also told the willing contestants to have a great personality, good conduct, character and a good command of the English language and your native language, Brenda added.