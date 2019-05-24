THE LIST IS FINALLY OUT: BET AWARDS 2019 NOMINEES

By Jolly Gwari

BET Awards is an event held annually in the United States of America. The BET Awards were established back in 2001 by the Black Entertainment Television network.

It was mainly developed to appreciate African American and other American minorities. The nominees come from various industries including movies, television, music, sports and many more industries. The list of this year has finally been announced.

Unfortunately, Eddie Kenzo who worn this prestigious award in 2014 when his song “sitya loss” made wonders, is now missing on the list. Eddie Kenzo was the first East African star to claim the award and since then, no other Ugandan artist has been able to break Eddie Kenzo’s record. BET Awards 2019 will be held on June 23rd in Los Angeles, USA. This year, Cardi B tops the list with 7 nominations; Drake followed managing to get 5 nominations. Beyoncé, J. Cole and Travis Scott have four nominations each. Bruno Mars, Childish Gambino, 21 Savage, H.E.R and Ella Mai received three nominations each.

The list

1. Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

John Legend

Anderson Paak

Bruno Mars

Khalid

Chris Brown

Childish Gambino

2. Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

SZA

HER

Solange

Teyana Taylor

Ella Mai

Beyoncé

3. Best Group

Migos

The Carters

Chloe x Halle

Lil Baby & Gunna

City Girls

4. Best Collaboration

Bruno Mars and Cardi B – Please Me

Tyga featuring Offset – Taste

Travis Scott featuring Drake – Sicko Mode

Cardi B ft Bad Bunny and J Balvin – I Like It

H.E.R ft Bryson Tiller – Could’ve Been

21Savage featuring J. Cole – A Lot

5. Best Male Hip Hop Artist

J. Cole

Nipsey Hussle

21 Savage

Meek Mill

Travis Scott

Drake

6. Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Lizzo

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

Cardi B

Megan Thee Stallion

Kash Doll

7. Video of the Year

The Carters – Apes**t

21 Savage featuring J. Cole – A Lot

Cardi B – Money

Drake – Nice for What

Childish Gambino – This Is America

Cardi B and Bruno Mars – Please Me

8. Video Director of the Year

Hype Williams

Benny Boom

Dave Meyers

Karena Evans

Colin Tilley

9. Best New Artist

Queen Naija

Juice World

City Girls

Blue face

Lil Baby

10. Inspirational/Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel Award

Tori Kelly featuring Kirk Franklin – Never Alone

Snoop Dogg featuring Rance Allen – Blessing Me Again

Kirk Franklin – Love Theory

Fred Hammond – Tell Me Where It Hurts

Erica Campbell ft Warryn Campbell – All of My Life

11. Album of the Year

Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy

Travis Scott – Astroworld

Meek Mill – Championships

Ella Mai, Album – Ella Mai

The Carters – Everything Is Love

12. Best International Act

Dave (UK)

Dosseh (France)

Mr. Eazi (Nigeria)

AKA (South Africa)

Aya Nakamura (France)

Giggs (UK)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

13. Best Actor

Omari Hardwick

Anthony Anderson

Denzel Washington

Michael B. Jordan

Chadwick Boseman

Mahershala Ali

14. Best Actress

Viola Davis

Taraji P. Henson

Regina King

Regina Hall

Issa Rae

Tiffany Haddish

15. YoungStars Award

Marsai Martin

Miles Brown

Michael Rainey Jr.

Caleb McLaughlin

Lyric Ross

16. Best Movie

If Beale Street Could Talk

The Hate U Give

Creed 2

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

BlacKkKlansman

17. Sportsman of the Year

Kevin Durant

LeBron James

Stephen Curry

Odell Beckham Jr.

Tiger Woods

18. Sportswoman of the Year

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Candace Parker

Allyson Felix

Simone Biles

19. 2019 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award

Childish Gambino – This Is America

J. Cole – Middle Child

Drake – In My Feelings

Ella Mai – Trip

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin – I Like It

Travis Scott featuring Drake – Sicko Mode

20. BET Her Award

Ciara – Level Up

Teyana Taylor – Rose In Harlem

Alicia Keys – Raise a Man

Queen Naija – Mama’s Hand

Janelle Monae – Pynk

HER – Hard Place