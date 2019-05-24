THE LIST IS FINALLY OUT: BET AWARDS 2019 NOMINEES

By Jolly Gwari
BET Awards is an event held annually in the United States of America. The BET Awards were established back in 2001 by the Black Entertainment Television network.
It was mainly developed to appreciate African American and other American minorities. The nominees come from various industries including movies, television, music, sports and many more industries. The list of this year has finally been announced.
Unfortunately, Eddie Kenzo who worn this prestigious award in 2014 when his song “sitya loss” made wonders, is now missing on the list. Eddie Kenzo was the first East African star to claim the award and since then, no other Ugandan artist has been able to break Eddie Kenzo’s record. BET Awards 2019 will be held on June 23rd in Los Angeles, USA. This year, Cardi B tops the list with 7 nominations; Drake followed managing to get 5 nominations. Beyoncé, J. Cole and Travis Scott have four nominations each. Bruno Mars, Childish Gambino, 21 Savage, H.E.R and Ella Mai received three nominations each.
The list
1. Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
John Legend
Anderson Paak
Bruno Mars
Khalid
Chris Brown
Childish Gambino
2. Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
SZA
HER
Solange
Teyana Taylor
Ella Mai
Beyoncé
3. Best Group
Migos
The Carters
Chloe x Halle
Lil Baby & Gunna
City Girls
4. Best Collaboration
Bruno Mars and Cardi B – Please Me
Tyga featuring Offset – Taste
Travis Scott featuring Drake – Sicko Mode
Cardi B ft Bad Bunny and J Balvin – I Like It
H.E.R ft Bryson Tiller – Could’ve Been
21Savage featuring J. Cole – A Lot
5. Best Male Hip Hop Artist
J. Cole
Nipsey Hussle
21 Savage
Meek Mill
Travis Scott
Drake
6. Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Lizzo
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
Cardi B
Megan Thee Stallion
Kash Doll
7. Video of the Year
The Carters – Apes**t
21 Savage featuring J. Cole – A Lot
Cardi B – Money
Drake – Nice for What
Childish Gambino – This Is America
Cardi B and Bruno Mars – Please Me
8. Video Director of the Year
Hype Williams
Benny Boom
Dave Meyers
Karena Evans
Colin Tilley
9. Best New Artist
Queen Naija
Juice World
City Girls
Blue face
Lil Baby
10. Inspirational/Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel Award
Tori Kelly featuring Kirk Franklin – Never Alone
Snoop Dogg featuring Rance Allen – Blessing Me Again
Kirk Franklin – Love Theory
Fred Hammond – Tell Me Where It Hurts
Erica Campbell ft Warryn Campbell – All of My Life
11. Album of the Year
Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy
Travis Scott – Astroworld
Meek Mill – Championships
Ella Mai, Album – Ella Mai
The Carters – Everything Is Love
12. Best International Act
Dave (UK)
Dosseh (France)
Mr. Eazi (Nigeria)
AKA (South Africa)
Aya Nakamura (France)
Giggs (UK)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
13. Best Actor
Omari Hardwick
Anthony Anderson
Denzel Washington
Michael B. Jordan
Chadwick Boseman
Mahershala Ali
14. Best Actress
Viola Davis
Taraji P. Henson
Regina King
Regina Hall
Issa Rae
Tiffany Haddish
15. YoungStars Award
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Michael Rainey Jr.
Caleb McLaughlin
Lyric Ross
16. Best Movie
If Beale Street Could Talk
The Hate U Give
Creed 2
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
BlacKkKlansman
17. Sportsman of the Year
Kevin Durant
LeBron James
Stephen Curry
Odell Beckham Jr.
Tiger Woods
18. Sportswoman of the Year
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Candace Parker
Allyson Felix
Simone Biles
19. 2019 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award
Childish Gambino – This Is America
J. Cole – Middle Child
Drake – In My Feelings
Ella Mai – Trip
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin – I Like It
Travis Scott featuring Drake – Sicko Mode
20. BET Her Award
Ciara – Level Up
Teyana Taylor – Rose In Harlem
Alicia Keys – Raise a Man
Queen Naija – Mama’s Hand
Janelle Monae – Pynk
HER – Hard Place