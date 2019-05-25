The Best way to Boost your phone’s poor signal strength

By Tonny Akankwatsa

There’s nothing more frustrating than trying to use a phone in an area you know has cellular signal or a strong data connection only for it not to work. You know that feeling when webpages are slow to load, Facebook won’t refresh, and messages keep failing to send; pure frustration.

There’s a lot that goes into providing your phone with consistent voice and network connections, and there are bound to be hiccups during that process.

Fortunately, most of the time fixing an issue with your phone’s signal is as simple as turning Airplane mode on and then off. Other times, you’ll need to take more drastic steps, like resetting network settings. Here are some things to try when your Android phone or iPhone is having reception issues.

Toggle Airplane mode

Toggling your phone’s connection is the quickest and easiest way to try and fix your signal woes.

Android: Swipe down from the top of your screen to view the Quick Settings panel. Tap on the Airplane icon, then wait for your phone to completely disconnect from its Wi-Fi and cellular connections. It doesn’t happen instantly, so give it a good 30 seconds before you tap on the Airplane Mode icon again.

iPhone: Open Control Center – iPhone X-series users can swipe down from the top-right corner, older iPhone models swipe up from the bottom of the screen, and tap the Airplane Mode icon. It will turn orange when it’s enabled. Again, wait up to a minute before turning it off.

Restart your phone

Our phones are miniature computers, and just like computers, sometimes you can fix issues by restarting them.

Android: Hold in the power button until the onscreen menu shows up and then select restart. If your phone doesn’t offer a restart option, hold in the power button until the screen goes black and then turns back on.

iPhone: If your iPhone has a home button you can hold in the sleep/wake button until the power slider is displayed. Drag the slider to the right. Once the device is turned off, press and hold the sleep/wake button until you see the Apple logo.

iPhone X-series users will need to press and hold the side button along with either the volume up or down button at the same time. Eventually the same power slider will show up; slide it to the right to turn off your phone. After the phone is powered off, hold in the side button until you see the Apple logo.

Remove your SIM

Removing and putting your SIM card back into your phone takes just a couple of seconds.

Another troubleshooting step to try is to remove and then place your SIM card back in your phone with the phone turned on. You’ll need a SIM card tool – usually included in your phone’s box – or an unfolded paperclip to get the SIM tray out of your phone.

All phones: Remove the SIM card, check to see if it’s damaged and in the SIM tray correctly, then put it back in your phone.

For eSIM, there’s nothing for you to remove it. The best you can do is restart your phone.