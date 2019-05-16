The 4 Zodiac Signs That Are Likely To Cause An Early Breakup

When you are quick to break up with a person, it can really say a lot about the kind of personality and philosophy that you have regarding relationships. It’s never an easy task to be forgiving and understanding in a relationship. But these traits are always important when it comes to preserving the longevity of a relationship with someone.

And of course, there are just going to be some Zodiac signs who are naturally wired to initiate breakups quickly – and sometimes, prematurely – in a relationship. That is why if you’re wondering how a Zodiac sign might handle a breakup, then you have definitely come to the right article. You don’t want to be getting into a relationship with any of these signs if you know you want to be with someone who wouldn’t break up with you at the first signs of discomfort or difficulty.

There are just certain people who have particular personality traits that will make them initiate a breakup sooner rather than later. For instance, a person might be just very used to standing up for themselves and being on their own that a breakup doesn’t really faze them. Maybe some Zodiac signs just have a really hard time with forgiveness. Whatever the case, some people are just more likely to have early breakups.

Whatever the case, breakups are always going to be really difficult to deal with. Just because it’s so easy for some Zodiac signs to initiate breakups doesn’t mean that they’re going to be able to deal with it better than others. “Relationships are complicated,” says astrologer Lisa Stardust. “Giving yourself fully to another is challenging. When a relationship isn’t working out, some of us opt to stay, while others jump ship, abandoning what’s not working in hopes for a brighter future with another. Your sun sign can give you a minor indication of these tendencies.”

It might seem like these Zodiac signs are merely acting on impulse, but it’s really just the way that these peoples’ personalities are constructed. In fact, it’s not really a negative trait to have when you are strong and brave enough to walk away from a situation that you know is bad for you.

If you’re really interested in finding out about which Zodiac signs will be the topic of conversation in this article, then continue to read on below.

1. Aries (March 21 – April 19)

An Aries is one of those Zodiac signs who tend to really act on impulse. They always like to make quick and swift decisions when it comes to important matters in life. And that’s because they always like to be living life on the fast lane. They don’t want to be wasting anyone’s time.

That’s why they are likely to break up with someone rather quickly. This is especially true whenever they feel like they are being held back by their partners in the relationship.

2. Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22)

It’s not a surprise that you are a Zodiac sign who wouldn’t be afraid of initiating an early breakup in the relationship. As a Libra, you are so used to being surrounded by beautiful and amazing people all of the time. You aren’t really afraid of ending up alone in life.

That’s why when it comes to walking away from a relationship that isn’t right for you, it’s not all too difficult. You have no difficulties detaching yourself from someone who you know isn’t meant for you because you aren’t afraid.

3. Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)

As a Scorpio, you are a naturally vindictive and vengeful human being. You aren’t really someone who likes to be wronged or betrayed in any way. This is especially true when you are wronged by someone you love and trust.

So, whenever someone drops the ball in the relationship, it can be very hard for you to forgive them. And you know that the hatred that you would hold in your heart for that person renders you incapable of carrying on in the relationship with them.

4. Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)

You are a sociopath in the eyes of so many people and it’s all because of how unemotional you are. As an Aquarius, you have a reputation for being very smart and intelligent. You like to use your brain for most things in life.

And when it comes to breakups, you aren’t afraid to push through with them if you know that it’s the logical thing to do. You don’t really allow your emotions to hold you back from letting go of someone you know is totally wrong for you.