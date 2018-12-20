Tanzania Military Police Escort Uganda Scouts Team After Burundi Denied Them Entry

Whatever the disagreements between Leaders in the East African Community, Burundi shouldn’t have humiliated our children under Uganda Scouts Association. Children are beyond bickering between the countries.
Credit of Video and Pictures go to Pablo Bashir a Journalist travelling with them.
Uganda Scouts denied opportunity to participate in ongoing EAC Scouts Zonal competitions in Gitega,Burundi.
Uganda will never forget this act of dehumanizing children who dont know the politics of the day.
There are wonders and beauty all around us. We find it in the tiny secrets of creation and in the great mysteries of the universe. Take time to appreciate nature and the beauty of creation
Scouting isn’t just about earning badges and recognitions, Scouting strives to prepare youth to become a responsible, participating citizens&leaders who are guided by the values of Scout Oath & Law. You make a living by what you get, but you make a life by what you give
Uganda Children suffered but being scouts they adapted according to situation.
Pablo Bashir a Journalist who has covered unfortunate diplomatic incident.