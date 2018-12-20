Tanzania Military Police Escort Uganda Scouts Team After Burundi Denied Them Entry

611 Shares

Whatever the disagreements between Leaders in the East African Community, Burundi shouldn’t have humiliated our children under Uganda Scouts Association. Children are beyond bickering between the countries.

Credit of Video and Pictures go to Pablo Bashir a Journalist travelling with them.

Finally "The Uganda Scouts Team" setting off from Kabanga (Burundi and Tanzania) Border escorted by Tanzania Military Police.#8ASJ2020 @ScoutsBurundi @scouts @KigoziMaggie @ScoutingAfrica pic.twitter.com/nvE3S40B9j — Pablo Bashir (@bashirpablo) December 18, 2018 Below is Video showing Ugandan children being escorted by Tanzania Military Police back to Uganda.

Uganda Scouts denied opportunity to participate in ongoing EAC Scouts Zonal competitions in Gitega,Burundi.

Uganda will never forget this act of dehumanizing children who dont know the politics of the day.

Uganda Children suffered but being scouts they adapted according to situation.

Pablo Bashir a Journalist who has covered unfortunate diplomatic incident.