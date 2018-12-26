Sudan Rocked By Protests Over Bread Price Hike

111 Shares



Sudan demonstrators are calling for the overthrow of Omar al-Bashir’s government as anger spreads over rising bread and fuel prices.



Protesters set fire to the ruling National Conference Party’s offices in Atbara, some 320km north of the capital Khartoum.

Protesters in Sudan took to the streets on Tuesday for a 7th day, facing tear gas and arrests, amid a wave of unrest that has gripped the sub-Saharan nation since Wednesday.

The protests were triggered by a steep increase in the price of bread, a staple for most Sudanese, but are also related to ongoing food and fuel shortages. Demonstrators have demanded that long-time President Omar Bashir step down.

In Omdurman, just across the River Nile from central Khartoum, protesters chanted “The people want the fall of the regime” and “Freedom! Freedom!”

Demonstrations have taken place in several other cities. Some 600 residents in the city of Um Rawaba, 200 kilometers (125 miles) southwest of Khartoum, gathered in the market chanting “the people want the fall of the regime,” Agence France Presse reported.

Protesters burnt tires and branches in the streets and attempted to storm a government building before being repelled by security officials, witnesses said.

Army stands with Bashir

Since the unrest began on Wednesday, police have used tear gas against demonstrators and authorities have declared states of emergency and curfews in several states to impose order.

According to official figures, at least eight people have died in clashes with police. But Sudan’s main opposition leader, Sadiq al-Mahdi, said the death toll stood higher, with 22 people falling victim to what he said was “armed repression.”