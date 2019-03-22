‘Slay King’ Malong Sent To Prison Over Gold Scam

Lawrence Malong Lual Yor has been remanded to Luzira prison after he was charged with conning a South African businessman in a gold scam.

Malong together with three other people were remanded over a charge of obtaining money by false pretence.

Malong, who is aged 30 and hails from South Sudan and a resident of Juba and Mirano Hotel in Kabalagala, Kampala suburb is famous for posing on social media with wads of money and showing off an affluent lifestyle.

He was charged together a Ugandan businessman named James Byaruhanga aka Thadeus Zikusooka and a one Mike Lota Okitalunyi a Congolese businessman who pretended to be a broker in gold deals.

The three were all presented at Buganda Road court before magistrate Joan Ketty and duly charged. They denied the charges and were remanded till April 4th when they reappear for bail application. They were represented by city lawyer Fred Erisata.

Court heard that between February 2017 and December 2018 at different locations in Kampala, Malong, Lota and Byaruhanga conned $1.9million from Wegnew Desire a South African businessman after promising to sell him gold.

They first offered to sell him 1kg of gold but later increased their offering to 5kilos before offering him 150kgs of the precious metal.

Wegnew who is of Ethiopian extract said that the accused approached him and offered to sell him gold at $23,000 per kg before claiming it would not make business sense to sell him only 1kg and instead offered to sell him 5kilos instead.

“When I was in Dubai, they called and offered to sell me 150kgs worth of gold and I looked for the money which I gave them and that’s when they started playing games and hiding from me.”

Malong was arrested by ISO operatives after several businessmen complained he was coning them in gold scams. He was also suspected of selling others fake gold.

Their lawyer requested for a short adjournment to allow the defense team prepare for a bail application.

Malong and others were then sent to Murchison Bay prison in Luzira.