Nigerian artistes will soon start singing in any of the various local
Ugandan languages. Not with the rate at which promoters are flying them
into this Pearly country of ours. News reaching us is that Nigerian
star Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, better known by the stage name Skales will
be in the country three days before Christmas. The 26-year- old, famous
for songs such as ‘Booty Language’, ‘Ajaga’, ‘Temper’ among others will
be flanked by local stars Ykee Benda and UK- based Angelina as well as
deejays Urbanstar, Roja and Slick Stuart. According to Noella Shanelle
Nwokobia or Mz Shan, UK based businesswoman, entrepreneur and
philanthropist behind the Ciroc Frost and Pineapple Pool Party at
Silver Springs Hotel, Skales is excited to be coming to Uganda and
promises to put up a mind blowing concert.
Forget all the parties you have heard about. This here is the mother of
all parties because it will be different, unique and classy. And
although this will be my first event in Uganda, I am not worried
because of the star attributes that Skales will bring to the show,” Mz
Shan, a graduate of nursing, revealed recently.
Skales for Ugandan Show
