Skales for Ugandan Show

Nigerian artistes will soon start singing in any of the various local

Ugandan languages. Not with the rate at which promoters are flying them

into this Pearly country of ours. News reaching us is that Nigerian

star Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, better known by the stage name Skales will

be in the country three days before Christmas. The 26-year- old, famous

for songs such as ‘Booty Language’, ‘Ajaga’, ‘Temper’ among others will

be flanked by local stars Ykee Benda and UK- based Angelina as well as

deejays Urbanstar, Roja and Slick Stuart. According to Noella Shanelle

Nwokobia or Mz Shan, UK based businesswoman, entrepreneur and

philanthropist behind the Ciroc Frost and Pineapple Pool Party at

Silver Springs Hotel, Skales is excited to be coming to Uganda and

promises to put up a mind blowing concert.

Forget all the parties you have heard about. This here is the mother of

all parties because it will be different, unique and classy. And

although this will be my first event in Uganda, I am not worried

because of the star attributes that Skales will bring to the show,” Mz

Shan, a graduate of nursing, revealed recently.