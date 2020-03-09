Singer Sheebah Karungi launches Holic pads

By Grace Turyatunga

Kampala – Ugandan recording artiste and songstress, Sheebah Karungi, on Sunday, March 8, unveiled her sanitary pads-line, on the International Women’s Day.

The Nkwatako-hitmaker unveiled her new Holic Pads’ business venture at Diamond Potential Women’s Day Expo held at UMA Showgrounds, Nakawa, a Kampala suburb

The expo was graced by former Blu*3 singer Lillian Mbabazi, Irene Ntale and other celebrity personalities like Flavia Tumusiime a news anchor at NTV Uganda and former Investments boss, Hon. Maggie Kigozi, among other distinguished guests.

“Four years ago, God blessed me with this huge idea in my head but didn’t know how and when I was going to pull it off but I trusted the process, and believed I CAN,” beaming Karungi said.

Recently, Sheebah appeared on BBC Africa, an extensive network of journalists to deliver the biggest stories from across the continent and its diaspora, where she told her life story and the future prospects that she is planning on working on.

She revealed plans to become a superstar like Beyonce and achieve everything men think the women can’t achieve.

Sheebah Karungi is a Ugandan recording artist, dancer and actress who debuted her acting career in Queen of Katwe as Shakira.

After quitting Obsessions, a dance group she joined in 2006, she rose to recognition upon the release of her hit single “Ice Cream”