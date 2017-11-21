Singer Icey Kiba, Lover In Bitter Split 

Reports reaching us reveal that busty singer Icey Kiba and her lover are embroiled in a bitter split.

Snoops tell us that Kiba is feuding with her lover named Tumusiime Gamba, with Gambs accusing Kiba of allegedly having secret hot romps with several guys in the entertainment industry.

It has been reported that the couple has been bickering ever since Kiba dedicated most of her time to her music career.

Snoops intimate that Tumusiime got pissed a few months ago after reports reached him that a top artiste was involved in the ‘Gikwateko’ clause of Kiba’s treasured ‘Constitution’.

Snoops allege that this artiste reportedly managed to access Kiba’s clause and ‘Touched’ and the two liked it so much that they touched it again and again.

It is said that the fighting has even affected the couple’s two kids since the two lovers are no longer on talking terms. The matter has reached an extent where Kiba reportedly blocked her baby daddy on all social media platforms. Sources say that a week ago she estranged herself from their live-in pad and fled to her cousin sister’s a rented house in Kyanja.

Meanwhile, we have learnt that Tumusiime has taken his frustration by dedicating his time to his aspirations of joining politics to contest for MP in 2021 in the newly formed Bukanga North constituency in Isingiro district.