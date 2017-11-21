Sheeba Back To Tight-Marking Pemba

A few months ago reports were rife that socialite Jack Pemba’s relationship with his live–in lover Sheeba Kassami was very rocky.

Word was going around how Sheeba was secretly hooked up with another businessman who had linked her to some Chinese investors to start importing cheap products from China.

At one time Sheeba threatened to end the relationship instead of dropping her business deals and her partners. This is the reason why for the previous three months Pemba has been moving out with his other baby mama only identified as Sumaya, whom he once referred to as cousin.

It was revealed that Sheeba was trying to move on after it became known that Pemba was battling loan related issues. Sources say that Sheebah was very protective of Pemba that she did not allow any other babes with suspicious motives get close to him when he was swimming in cash.

However, when he got into huge loan problems, Sheeba deserted him. Sources say that during the same period Pemba managed to hook another city babe identified as Vasha Joan, who is probably set to deliver for him a tot soon.

Snoops reveal that Pemba and Sheeba developed misunderstandings after counteraccusations of cheating. Following their bitter split Sheeba estranged herself from their cohabiting home in Munyonyo. During this brief separation Pemba managed to balloon Vasha and opened up for her a salon and shop dealing in assorted braids, weaves and hair extension products.