Rugby Cranes 7S Intensify Training Ahead of Hong Kong Competitions

Kenya’s Geoffrey Kimani trims Rugby Cranes 7s team as training for

Hong Kong 7s intensifies

With less than a month left before

the Hong Kong 7s kick off, the Guinness sponsored Uganda Rugby Cranes

7s team has stepped up its training regime as it bids to improve on

its 2017 quarter final finish at the tournament slated for Friday,

April 5 to Sunday, April 7, 2019.

Former Kenya Sevens Strength and Conditioning coach, Geoffrey Kimani

has joined the Rugby Cranes 7s side’s technical bench to support the

Ugandan team’s efforts to adequately prepare for the tricky Hong Kong

tournament. Kimani is not new to the Rugby Cranes 7s as he was part of

the teams 2017 success.

“We are grateful to Guinness for their support towards rugby

development in the country over the past three years. Thanks to their

support, the Rugby 7s have ably represented Uganda on the global stage

and as a result, we have witnessed an increase in the number of fans,”

Uganda Rugby Union CEO, Ramsey Olinga said.

The Hong Kong 7s is arguably the most valued leg of the World Rugby

Sevens series circuit. It’s the seventh tournament on the sevens’

series 2018-2019 calendar, which acts as the principal route for

qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Yet again, it promises to be highly competitive, with 15 core men’s

teams and 11 core women’s teams battling for the title.

“We are ready for the battle ahead of us, and we are hopeful that we

shall be successful in Hong Kong,” Michael Wokorach the team captain

said.

The boys will be competing against the 2018 defending champions and

other teams like England, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

“The Rugby Cranes 7s radiate the important attribute of boldness which

Guinness has come to be known for over the years. With every leg of

the sevens series they have played at, they have shown that they are

made of more and it is for that reason that our passion for rugby

keeps growing,” said Cathy Twesigye, UBL’s Brand Manager, Premium

Beers.