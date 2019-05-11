River Nile Ecosystem Threatened As Three Woodland Forests Are Cleared In Kayunga



By Ali Mujuni

National Forestry Authority of Uganda has run to the Land Probe

Commission as graders roll out on the last hectares of three woodland

forests in the cattle corridor near Rivers Nile, Sezibwa and Lake

Kyoga.



Justice Catherine Bamugemereire’s led Land probe commission visited

the three forests of Bajo, Wamale and Kiula in Kayunga district to

ascertain the extent of damage.



“As a country we must decide whether we want forests or development

that completely ignores the ecosystem and we suffer the consequences”.



At Galiraya Subcounty , residents told the Land probe commissioners

that the area had taken 7 months without rains which has threatened

their well being.

Sugarcane has replaced forests and the situation is getting worse.



Driving the long distance from Kayunga town council to Galiraya,

hundreds of people are seen on roads with jerrycans looking for

drinking water.



Ecosystem diversity boosts the availability of oxygen via the process

of photosynthesis amongst plant organisms domiciled in the habitat.

The reptiles in the area are dead as their habitant is being destroyed

by unknown people.



Leo Twinomuhangi, the NFA Policy and Planning Coordinator says the

forests belong to the state of Uganda not individuals in government

who have accessed titles in a dubious way.

“In 2017, several developers approached NFA with tittles they had

acquired for land in Kayunga district. He says that the encroachers

use heavy truck machinery like bulldozers to destroy the forests and

those behind the destruction appear to be more powerful than those

claiming ownership”.

Locals said the encroachers are always accompanied by soldiers on

patrol cars and those who resisted are arrested and dumped in Luzira

prison. They are threatened by calls claiming to be from statehouse.

Names of powerful people serving in government were named for taking a

piece of vast land in Kayunga district.

Ronald Kyagaba, a member of Kayunga Land board said there’s no minute

in the district records showing they gave out land.

Mukono district land office and NFA should be blamed for presiding

over the destruction of the forests by rich and powerful connected

individuals.



Kyagaba said the community is going to rise up against these

developers who disregard other Ugandans.

“We are ready to die, I have been warned several times to stop

interfering with development. Our area Woman MP Aidah Nantaba is also

under threat”.



President Yoweri Museveni should come and save situation otherwise the

residents are ready to do anything. His political fortunes are under

threat.