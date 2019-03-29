Qualicel Traders Move to Court Over Rent

Traders occupying 3 arcades in down town Kampala have unanimously
resolved to tow the litigation path after failing to agree with the
new owners.
The Lord Mayor Elias Lukwago and Kampala Central MP Mohammed Nsereko
met traders from Qualicel, Nabukeera and Jamboree arcades at the Lord
Mayor’s Parlor.
The traders unanimously resolved to tow the litigation path and the
Lord Mayor assembled a Legal Team which will comprise of Counsels;
Nathan Mpenje and Baker Ssekanjako.
They want to enter into third party proceedings to enable them be part
of the already filed case.
Apparently, they also seek that Court urgently pronounces itself
clearly on where rent should be deposited, who the rightful owner is
and permanently put to an end the ongoing harassment and persecution
of the city traders in this ongoing conundrum between the city moguls.
At the time of death, Muhangi was embroiled in ownership wrangles over
business properties in the city. He was battling two prominent
businessmen Drake Lubega and Mansur Matovu over ownership of prime
property; Qualicel Bus Terminal, Qualicel building, and Nabukera
Plaza, in the city centre.
The court had given him reprieve a few months
ago when it ruled in his favour.
Then matters escalated when a number of buildings were closed over
tensions in November as Muhangi moved in to enforce his claim.
There was heavy police
deployment and business was paralysed. President
Museveni was also involved in mediating the conflict.
“Those men should just surrender as quickly as possible because if
they don’t quit, their destination is Luzira prison. I have suffered
with them going through court for 13 years. I defeated them in the
High Court, the Court of Appeal and also in the Supreme Court,”
Muhangi was quoted by Daily Monitor before he died.
But the tension was not yet over by the time Muhangi breathed his
last. Indeed after his death, his business rivals regained the
buildings in a controversial letter by Attorney General and
Parliament.
Police and the military have been battling traders who are confused
over ownership.