Qualicel Traders Move to Court Over Rent





Traders occupying 3 arcades in down town Kampala have unanimously

resolved to tow the litigation path after failing to agree with the

new owners.



The Lord Mayor Elias Lukwago and Kampala Central MP Mohammed Nsereko

met traders from Qualicel, Nabukeera and Jamboree arcades at the Lord

Mayor’s Parlor.



The traders unanimously resolved to tow the litigation path and the

Lord Mayor assembled a Legal Team which will comprise of Counsels;

Nathan Mpenje and Baker Ssekanjako.



They want to enter into third party proceedings to enable them be part

of the already filed case.



Apparently, they also seek that Court urgently pronounces itself

clearly on where rent should be deposited, who the rightful owner is

and permanently put to an end the ongoing harassment and persecution

of the city traders in this ongoing conundrum between the city moguls.



At the time of death, Muhangi was embroiled in ownership wrangles over

business properties in the city. He was battling two prominent

businessmen Drake Lubega and Mansur Matovu over ownership of prime

property; Qualicel Bus Terminal, Qualicel building, and Nabukera

Plaza, in the city centre.

The court had given him reprieve a few months ago when it ruled in his favour.

Then matters escalated when a number of buildings were closed over

tensions in November as Muhangi moved in to enforce his claim.

There was heavy police deployment and business was paralysed. President

Museveni was also involved in mediating the conflict.



“Those men should just surrender as quickly as possible because if

they don’t quit, their destination is Luzira prison. I have suffered

with them going through court for 13 years. I defeated them in the

High Court, the Court of Appeal and also in the Supreme Court,”

Muhangi was quoted by Daily Monitor before he died.



But the tension was not yet over by the time Muhangi breathed his

last. Indeed after his death, his business rivals regained the

buildings in a controversial letter by Attorney General and

Parliament.





Police and the military have been battling traders who are confused

over ownership.