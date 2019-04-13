Presidential Awards Committee Appointed

By Divine Ahumuza
President Yoweri Museveni has retained Dr Beatrice Wabudeya as
Chairperson of the New Presidential Awards Committee. Her committee
will serve for a period of 60 months with effective from 29th March
2019.
In a statement signed by Esther Mbayo, Minister in Charge of the
Presidency, the President has retained General Caleb Akandwanaho, John
Karazarwe, Eng George Inyensiko, Hajjat Nambalirwa Kasenene , Lino
Musana.
The new members are Prof David J Bakibinga, Gabindade Musoke and
Otekat John Emilly.
The members are appointed under section 4(i) b of the National Honors
and awards act 2001.
The committee selects nationals who have offered diligent services to
the country for recognition.
Wabudeya replaced Prof. Mondo Kagonyera in 2014 who had chaired the
committee for five years.
The new members replaced the late Chris Kassami, Prof Lawrence Mukiibi
Since the inception of recognizing persons who have contributed the
most for Uganda, over 12,177 individuals have been honored, including
Rwandan President Paul Kagame.