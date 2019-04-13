Presidential Awards Committee Appointed

By Divine Ahumuza



Dr Beatrice Wabudeya



President Yoweri Museveni has retained Dr Beatrice Wabudeya as

Chairperson of the New Presidential Awards Committee. Her committee

will serve for a period of 60 months with effective from 29th March

2019.



In a statement signed by Esther Mbayo, Minister in Charge of the

Presidency, the President has retained General Caleb Akandwanaho, John

Karazarwe, Eng George Inyensiko, Hajjat Nambalirwa Kasenene , Lino

Musana.



General Caleb Akandwanaho



The new members are Prof David J Bakibinga, Gabindade Musoke and

Otekat John Emilly.



Prof David J Bakibinga



The members are appointed under section 4(i) b of the National Honors

and awards act 2001.



The committee selects nationals who have offered diligent services to

the country for recognition.

Wabudeya replaced Prof. Mondo Kagonyera in 2014 who had chaired the

committee for five years.

The new members replaced the late Chris Kassami, Prof Lawrence Mukiibi

Since the inception of recognizing persons who have contributed the

most for Uganda, over 12,177 individuals have been honored, including

Rwandan President Paul Kagame.