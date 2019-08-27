PRESIDENT MUSEVENI MEETS WITH SPECIAL ENVOY FOR BURUNDI

By Jolly Gwari

President Yoweri Museveni held a meeting with the United Nations Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Burundi, Mr. Michael Kafando and his delegation with whom the President discussed issues pertaining to the mediation peace process and security of Burundi.

Kafando, a seasoned diplomat from Burkina Faso was appointed in May this year. The United Nations Resident Coordinator, Ms. Rosa Malango, also attended the meeting that took place on Friday, Aug 23rd, 2019 at State House, Entebbe.