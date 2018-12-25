President Museveni Commissions Projects In Kanungu District

22 Shares

President Yoweri Museveni has today commissioned several community-based development projects in Kanungu District as part of the main function of the ground breaking function for the construction of the Kanungu – Rukungiri Road. He hailed the people of the area for their unflinching support to the NRM system of governance.

The President officially opened Kihihi – Kanungu NRM offices that are situated in Kinkizi West Constituency. A volunteer group under the theme ‘Keep NRM Hopes Alive’ established the offices.

The group also runs a SACCO to support members in income generating projects on top of undertaking political mobilisation in the community. President Museveni assured the gatherings at Kihihi High School grounds and at Kihihi township that he will always support the cause of development in the area especially in the sectors of health, education, roads and water, among others.

He urged them to strive and eradicate household poverty and ensure food security in their homesteads.

Later the President commissioned Kanungu Youth Development Association’s fish farming project near Kihihi township. The venture boasts of five big fishponds and fish breeding facilities all valued at about Shs.368 million. The project is expected to earn the Association a net profit of Shs 174.4 million annually especially when the youth exploit both the local neighbouring countries’ markets.

“This project should be set as an example in the area for others to learn from in the nearby Sub-Counties particularly the private sector and many youth groups,” he said.

Mr. Museveni also commissioned a piped water project for the community from Kanyampanga water supply. “This systematically planned water supply project from a gravity flow scheme as its source, should help on rivers, wetlands and water bodies’ conservation in the area,” he stressed.

According to Assistant Commissioner for Rural Water Supply Mr. Tumusiime Christopher, the Kanyampanga water project is capable of supplying water to over 55,000 people through 18,000 standing water taps.

The President inspected Kanungu Girls’ Network project in Kanungu Town, which is dedicated to a women’s skills training centre in Kanungu district. The project focuses on tailoring, handcraft, shoe making, bakery and hair dressing services for the benefit of the girl child. ENDS