PRESIDENT MACRON AND G7 LEADERS PROVIDE BANK’S AFFIRMATIVE FINANCE ACTION FOR WOMEN IN AFRICA

“This is a great day for African women,” Adesina said. “Investing in women entrepreneurs in Africa is important because women are not only Africa’s future, they are Africa’s present”.



“Currently, women operate over 40% of SMEs in Africa, but there is a financing gap of $42 billion between male and female entrepreneurs. This gap must be closed, and quickly,” he added.



AFAWA aims to raise up to $5 billion for African women entrepreneurs and the African Development Bank will provide $1 billion financings. “This financing effort for women is the most significant in the continent’s history,” Adesina noted.

The AFAWA initiative, backed by the G7 nations, is based on three fundamental principles. The first is to improve women’s access to financing through innovative and adapted financial instruments, including guarantee mechanisms to support women entrepreneurs.



In cooperation with strategic partners, the second principle is to provide capacity-building services to women entrepreneurs, including access to mentoring and training courses in entrepreneurship. AFAWA also assists financial institutions in responding to the specific needs of women-led businesses through specially adapted financial and non-financial products.



The third principle is improving the legal and regulatory environment, eliminating obstacles that specifically affect women by engaging in policy dialogue with governments, central banks, and other institutions.



This press conference on AFAWA is part of the G7 Summit’s emphasis on reducing inequality, specifically including a renewed partnership with Africa. This partnership will be highlighted by creating sustainable employment and supporting entrepreneurship, particularly women entrepreneurs.



France holds the presidency of the G7 in 2019, and President Emmanuel Macron is championing gender equality as a major theme of his five-year term.