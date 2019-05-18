PREMIER DISTILLERIES PACKAGES EXCITE CUSTOMERS

Premier Distilleries Lim – ited’s (PDL) new facility at Kagoma,Kawempe Division,Kampala has helped the company to fully comply with gov-ernment decision to ban kaveera waragi.

The new state of the art facility that was launched last Thursday (May 9th ) by Trade,In-dustry and Cooperatives Minister Amelia Kyam-



abdde has left competi-tors panting because of the sexy packages that have been produced by the facility.

PDL Managing Direc-tor Sitaram Reddy said during the launch that the new facility guaran-tees the best quality and well packaged products all certified by Uganda National Bureau of Stan-dards.

PDL produces a line of products on the available

market and they include Blue Skys Vodka, Coffee Spirit, Simba Gin, Wild deer Vodka and the New Port Vodka among others.

A cross section of custom-ers at Nantabulirirwa, Namanve in Mukono municipality said the new packages are excit-ing and good.